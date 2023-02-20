Woking's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 10pm February 13 to 6am February 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ockham Lane to Painshill, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority network and National Highways network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A3, from 10pm March 2 to 5.30am March 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10, carriageway, lane entry and exit road closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
• M3, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for boundary fence repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.