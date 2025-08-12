Woking's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm August 12 to 5.30am August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closures for Technology works.
• A3, from 9pm August 16 to 6am August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25, junction 10 Roundabout and approaches, carriageway, lane and slip road closure for, junction improvement works, diversion via Local Authorities and National Highways Network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.