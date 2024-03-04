Woking's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M3, from 8pm March 8 to 6am March 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closures for drainage work.
• A3, from 10pm March 11 to 5.30am March 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 Roundabout, Roundabout closure, including M25 clockwise, junction 10 and A3 northbound, junction Wisley Interchange exit and entry slip roads, for Upgrade works, diversions via Local authorities.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.