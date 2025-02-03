Woking's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And six of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 11pm February 7 to 5am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for CAT 1 safety fence repairs.
• A3, from 10.30pm February 8 to 6am February 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout closure for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 11pm February 14 to 5.30am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closures for CAT 1 safety fence repairs.
• A3, from 10pm February 17 to 5.30am February 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout closure for Roundabout Construction works, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 10pm February 17 to 5.30am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closures for surfacing and survey works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.