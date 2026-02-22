Surrey Police have launched an appeal for witnesses as a pedestrian died following a collision on the M3 near Farnborough early this morning.
Police were called around 5am amid reports of collision involving a car and pedestrian between the Farnborough and Lightwater junctions (4 and 3, respectively).
Sadly, the pedestrian died at the scene with his next of kin being informed. Enquiries are ongoing while no arrests have been made, with the northbound carriageway now reopened after being closed for several hours.
Surrey Police have urged any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of the incident to get in touch.
A spokesperson said: “We are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a pedestrian approaching the M3 via The Maultway to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45260021062 or get in touch using the 24/7 live chat service at www.surrey.police.uk
