Hampshire Police have sadly announced that a seven-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman died following a fatal collision on the A3 south of the Hindhead Tunnel last Thursday.
The pair were in a red Ford Fiesta which left the southbound carriageway shortly after 10am between the Hindhead and Liphook junctions.
Tragically, both victims died at the scene with Hampshire Police since launching an appeal for information.
“We would like to thank motorists for their patience as the A3 southbound was closed for several hours before it could be reopened,” said a spokesperson.
“We would like to speak to any witnesses and in particular anyone with relevant dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44260083669.
Alternatively, visit the “tell us” section at www.hampshire.police.uk
