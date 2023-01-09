Woking's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 10pm January 3 to 6am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Lane closures for, junction improvement works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M25, from 10pm January 16 to 6am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane closures for, junction improvement works.
• M25, from 10pm January 19 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for CAT 1 carriageway repair works.
• M25, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for CAT 1 carriageway repair works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.