Woking's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 10pm January 9 to 6am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout closure, including slip roads, for improvement schemes, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.
• M25, from 10pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for carriageway repairs.
• M25, from 10pm January 22 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for testing works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.