Woking's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M3, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.
• A3, from 10pm November 17 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Ripley to Painshill, Lane closure for Technology works.
• M25, from 10pm November 17 to 5.30am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwisemjunction 10, Lane closure for Central Resavation works.
• M25, from 10pm November 20 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closure for barrier repair works.
• M3, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
• M25, from 10pm November 22 to 5.30am November 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closure for barrier repair works.
• A3, from 10pm November 24 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, Ripley to Painshill , Lane closure for Technology works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.