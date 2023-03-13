O’NEILL’S pub in Woking is offering a craic-ing week of prizes and offers – including free drinks – to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
Starting today and leading up to St Patrick’s Day this Friday 17 March, pubgoers can bag exciting prizes, including a trip for two to the Irish capital, Dublin.
To be in for a chance of winning, guests simply need to answer the St Pat’s themed phone box that takes pride of place on the bar of the pub at Crown Square in the town centre. The fastest person to answer the phone will win a mystery prize.
Apart from the Dublin trip, other prizes up for grabs include signed Six Nations shirts and a match ball, free drinks, and merchandise from the likes of Jameson’s, Diageo and Tullamore Dew.
If your name is Patrick and Patricia, then the luck of the Irish is with you this week, as O’Neill’s is offering anyone with those names a free pint of Guinness from today until Thursday. All eligible customers need to do is show their photo ID to the bar staff.
But if that’s not your name, a free pint of the black stuff can still be yours if you download the O’Neill’s app, which will also offer customers deals on baby Guinness – which are shooters usually consisting of coffee liquor and Irish cream to look like a tiny glass of Guinness, rather than containing any stout.
“We can’t wait to welcome guests to join us for what will hopefully be our biggest St Patrick’s Day celebrations yet,” said Ian Priest, operations director of O’Neill’s pubs.
“We have some fantastic prizes available, but of course, you must be in it to win it! So, head over to your nearest O’Neill’s to join in the weeklong celebrations and bag yourself a prize or two.”
There will be events on during the week, plus live sports action – including the final match of the Six Nations on Saturday, as Ireland face England in Dublin, just one win away from a grand slam.