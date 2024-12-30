Pub-goers can enjoy a January sale at the Herbert Wells in Woking until January 16 – including a pint of Worthington’s beer at 99p.
Manager Gary Hollis is reducing the price of a range of drinks and meals at the Wetherspoon pub in Chertsey Road including real ale, Coldwater Creek wine, a range of low and alcohol-free drinks and a selection of soft drinks.
The sale price includes a pint of Greene King IPA for £1.29, Coldwater Creek wine (250ml glass) for £2.49, Gordon’s pink gin 0.0% (served with a mixer) for £1.49, a bottle of Stella Artois Alcohol Free for £1.49, Pepsi Max (398ml glass) for £1.49 and Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (with free refills) at £1.29.
Customers can also enjoy savings on food with three burger meal deals that include chips and a drink. The price is £6.52 with an alcoholic drink and £4.99 with a non-alcoholic drink.
There are also three breakfast offers at £2.99 – a choice of any muffins (including one which contains fried egg, sausage, bacon, American-style cheese), choice of sausage or bacon butty or any breakfast wrap (including one which contains fried egg, bacon, sausage, hash brown, cheddar cheese).
There are vegetarian options for each of the breakfast offers. All breakfast offers include free refills of coffee, tea or hot chocolate. There is also a choice of any soft drink.
Gary said: “Shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub.
“The range of drinks and food on sale is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.
“I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.
“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”