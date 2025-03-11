Arriving in Ukraine
My visit to Ukraine was part of a cross-party delegation of British MPs. I was invited by UK Friends of Ukraine because of my previous vocal support for the wartorn nation.
We flew into Poland, landing at a mixed-use airport and military base that was ringed with Patriot surface-to-air missile systems—a stark sign that even Poland is on a war footing.
We crossed into Ukraine on foot, passing through a no man’s land separating the two nations. There were long queues to enter, but few were leaving. Delays at the border underscored the harsh reality of a nation at war.
I visited a crowdfunded drone factory, run by international and Ukrainian volunteers. They’ve raised over US $1 million to supply 4,000 drones at no cost to the Ukrainian government.
Their impact has been staggering—since they began, they estimate they’ve destroyed $100 million in Russian equipment, including a $25 million defence system with a single $25 drone.
Ukraine is at the absolute cutting edge of drone technology – utilising 3D printed carbon fibre to make the drones. They have adapted out of necessity, due to dwindling ammunition supplies, to become Europe’s top drone producer.
The lack of drone manufacturing capacity across the rest of Europe highlights how important a role a free and democratic Ukraine can play in our future.
Lviv
On my first day I visited Lviv. The city is a long way from the front lines and has a very Central European feel. It is also relatively safe and has become a sanctuary for internally displaced Ukrainians.
Though far from the front, they are deeply involved in the war effort.
Twenty percent of the city’s budget now goes to defence—an extraordinary commitment, as local authorities in Ukraine aren’t required to fund the military.
At a rehabilitation centre in Lviv, and subsequently a hospital east of Kyiv, I met wounded service personnel. Speaking with these incredibly brave men and women was a powerful experience.
The stories of personal courage are remarkable—ordinary civilians before the war, now fighting out of sheer pride in their nation. Soldiers, some of whom had lost limbs, were determined to return to the front and defend Ukraine.
I also heard some more harrowing stories.
A Ukrainian soldier was attacked with an unknown chemical weapon, leaving him struggling to breathe and suffering burns to his face. He remains conscious but weak. Russia’s illegal use of such weapons is undeniable—we have the evidence. This alone warrants further sanctions.
It was gut-wrenching to hear the situation on the front lines described as WW1 style trench warfare.
The determination of the Ukrainian people is unquestionable. However, there is much we can do to support them. One of my biggest takeaways from the trip was how much more we can do to support them.
The UK can play a vital role by increasing medical aid. Experts estimate that 25 percent of battlefield deaths could be prevented with better access to blood supplies, especially near the front lines.
By supporting mobile blood banks, providing high-quality prosthetics, funding rehabilitation, and sharing medical expertise, we can ensure Ukraine has the resources needed to save lives.
Kyiv
Whilst in Kyiv, I stood behind Zelensky and other world leaders at the national commemoration of the third anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion. I was proud to pay my respects on behalf of Woking by placing a candle.
We visited the Ukrainian Parliament – where we had to seek shelter due to an air raid alert. The frequency of Russian attacks is staggering. They won’t even give the Ukrainians time to mourn their dead in peace.
I also visited schools, where I learned just how much war is shaping Ukraine’s youth.
A war fighting spirit has taken over. By 16, they are trained in marksmanship, battlefield medicine, and survival. This is a part of their curriculum – they are trained to shoot; to aim for the head and they practice on each other.
These children are highly intelligent. As standard they speak English, Polish, Ukrainian, and German. Yet there are serious concerns about their futures – be it on or off the battlefield. Officials fear the long-term implications of staying in bomb shelters on the future health of children.
I spent a night in a bunker because of an air raid warning. For locals, accustomed to nightly attacks, this is routine—they were already asleep when we arrived.
Our British delegation found a corner and watched The Darkest Hour (the 2017 Winston Churchill biopic). Many Ukrainians are comparing this to World War 2 and Churchill – the mood is bleak. Many believe we are at the start of World War 3.
There is good reason for the bleak mood. Ukraine only has the capacity to fire one shell for every 10 Russian. On top of this, North Korea is now supplying Russia, whilst China fuels both sides, selling key electronics and drone components to both.
Russia’s artillery use is declining. This is a clear sign that their military complex is slowly weakening. However, the terrifying speed of their tank repairs suggests there is a very long way to go. Russia is losing 1,300 tanks a year - 500 of these are repaired or replaced fully.
My visit was before last week's White House spat between Trump and Zelensky, but even before then, the US president’s rhetoric was causing alarm.
There was a real sense that Europe needs to step up. It is vastly richer than Russia and does have the resources to fill the void. That was the view amongst Ukrainians. Stronger together, we can plug the gap.
I hope that in the weeks since my visit they have been reassured by the diplomatic efforts, led by Britian and France, to ensure continental security in the absence of US support.
Some key takeaways
The unbelievable scale of death and destruction: Mariupol alone saw the deaths of 100,000 people. A bomb shelter for 3,500 saw 70 percent of its occupants killed—most of them women and children.
Medical aid: The resilience of the Ukrainian people is staggering. However, the UK and other allies must step up at this pivotal moment. This starts with medical aid. This comparatively cheap way to support Ukraine could save a huge number of lives.
How much Europe needs Ukraine: Despite the war, Ukraine’s GDP is forecast to increase by 4.5 percent this year – that far outstrips most European nations. On top of this, they are at the absolute cutting edge of drone technology and have the largest and most battle-hardened military on Europe.
A free and democratic Ukraine could bring enormous economic and military advantages to Europe.