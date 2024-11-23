Woking’s Lib-Dem MP Will Forster is urging the local authority to use new government powers to address the significant number of vacant retail units in the town centre.
Under the High Street Rental Auctions scheme, announced on November 11, businesses and community groups will be able to rent long-term empty commercial spaces.
Mr Forster highlighted that “a staggering” 112 properties in Woking town centre had been vacant for a year or more.
“It’s sad to see here how many retail units in Woking town centre are sitting empty,” said Mr Forster.
“These new powers will be a fantastic opportunity that will enable businesses and community groups to temporarily bring them back into use and stimulate much needed growth in our local economy.
The scheme, set to take effect on December 2, allows councils to intervene if properties have been vacant for over 365 days within a 24-month period. After this, councils can hold auctions for one to five-year leases, giving smaller enterprises access to spaces they might otherwise struggle to afford.
Mr Forster believes the initiative could contribute to the town’s recovery, particularly after Woking Borough Council’s recent bankruptcy. The council's financial crisis was triggered by risky investments and mismanagement, leaving it unable to meet its obligations.
The scheme “could revitalise Woking town centre, stimulate economic growth and help the town recover” from the council’s bankruptcy, Mr Forster said.
It could also give “small businesses and community groups the space they need to expand”, he added, “something that is much needed in Woking.”