A new hotel has officially opened in the heart of Woking’s ongoing regeneration project.
The Hilton celebrated its opening on October 31 and can be found in the newly developed Victoria Square. Its original opening was meant to be in October 2020 but the Covid pandemic halted plans.
There were also further delays when exterior panels crashed to the ground in 2021, which required safety repairs, but despite the mishaps it has finally opened.
Kelly Shrives-Wrist, general manager of the hotel, said: “We’re thrilled to open the doors to this incredible new hotel. Not only is it a great place to stay, but we’re immensely proud to be supporting the local community – from creating 60 jobs to working with nearby suppliers that share our core value to make a positive impact.”
The hotel fit-out was designed by Gensler, and Hilton contributed its expertise in hospitality. Gensler prioritised sourcing local materials and commissioned contemporary artwork from local artists to feature in the hotel.
The integration of metal finishes with timber elements reflects the town's 19th-century growth, driven by the arrival of the railway, and its surrounding natural landscape. The hotel’s signage pays homage to Woking’s transformation from a rural village into a key transport hub.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council (WBC), added: "It’s great to see the much-anticipated opening of Hilton Woking.
“We hope that the state-of-the-art hotel will bring significant economic benefits and strengthen Woking’s position as a vibrant and attractive destination to live, work and visit.”
Delivering the building has proven to be expensive. In November 2023, WBC had to secure a £22m government loan to complete the hotel. Earlier in June, the council declared bankruptcy with debts totaling £2bn, and the Victoria Square development is thought to have been a major contributing factor.