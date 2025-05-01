A match made in Kirkcaldy has lasted sixty years, so there was much to celebrate at Camphill Social Club, West Byfleet, on Saturday, April 26. Friends and family gathered to mark the diamond wedding anniversary of Carra and McGill Anderson.
The couple first met in 1958 as teenagers in Kirkcaldy, Fife, when they worked in neighbouring shops and often crossed paths on their lunch breaks at the local bakery. They were married seven years later, in 1965, at St Marie Catholic Church in Kirkcaldy.
Six decades on, their milestone anniversary saw guests arriving from near and far—including a surprise visit from Johnnie Cooper, nephew of comedy legend Tommy Cooper, who flew in from South Africa to honour McGill’s long musical career.
A highly respected jazz drummer, McGill has performed at some of the most prestigious venues in the world, including Ronnie Scott’s, the West End, cruise ships, and even the Playboy Club. He also played alongside Scottish accordionist Jimmy Shand during the early years of his career.
In 1971, with their daughter Yvonne newly born, the family relocated to South Africa for McGill to take up a residency at a five-star hotel. There, his musical career flourished, while Carra successfully ran five antique and jewellery shops. They returned to West Byfleet in 2009 to be closer to family, including their twin granddaughters, Ella and Olivia.
The anniversary celebration included live jazz, with McGill once again taking to the drums. They were also delighted to receive a Diamond wedding commemorative card from HRH King Charles and Queen Camilla, both wearing Scottish attire, which took pride of place at their anniversary party.
When asked the secret of their long and happy marriage, Carra said it was down to patience, understanding and tolerance, but mostly love.