The Dolly Show is set to bring a little Tennessee magic to Aldershot as the world’s top Dolly Parton tribute act rolls into Princes Hall on May 3.
Starring West End performer Kelly O’Brien — the only impersonator endorsed by the Parton family — the show promises a night of toe-tapping hits, dazzling outfits and big Dolly energy.
With hits like 9 to 5, Jolene and Islands in the Stream, audiences are in for “a real fine place to start.” O’Brien’s uncanny vocals and comic flair have earned praise from the Daily Mirror, Jonathan Ross and even Dolly fans who swear “I Will Always Love You” was sung by the real deal.
A night of country sass and rhinestones? You bet your Coat of Many Colours.