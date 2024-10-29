Wow, how time flies!
It’s been more than 100 days since I was elected to represent the people of Woking in Parliament. It is a privilege and the honour of a lifetime to represent a community that I have been proud to call home for my entire life.
These first few months have been incredibly busy as I’ve begun tackling the issues that matter most to our town, from addressing the soaring cost of living to ensuring that our public services and environment are protected.
Fair Fares for Commuters
For many of us in Woking, train travel is essential. I now use it for my daily commute to and from Westminster. Unfortunately, it’s unreliable and expensive.
I recently held my first debate in Parliament to address this issue. Since 2019, the cost of a season ticket from Woking to London has risen by £773, whilst service quality continues to deteriorate.
I called on the Government to immediately freeze rail fares. Such a move would save commuters in Woking an average of £140 a year.
Whilst I was pleased to hear the government’s intention for a new body, Great British Railways, to investigate this issue, this does not go far enough.
Rail fares must be frozen now.
If we're serious about promoting economic growth and tackling climate change then we cannot allow train travel to become a luxury that people can’t afford.
Safe, affordable and reliable public transport is essential. This is something that I am continuing to work on and hope to be able to bring you a further update on my progress soon.
Protecting our environment
Clean, safe waterways should be a given, but here in Surrey and across the country water companies have consistently failed to meet their responsibilities.
The Government is not doing enough to ensure these are protected, so one of my first moves as Woking’s MP was to bring together all the Surrey Liberal Democrat MPs and meet with Thames Water, pressing them hard on sewage pollution, water infrastructure and billing concerns.
It is outrageous that our rivers continue to be polluted with sewage; clean rivers and safe water supplies are not optional, they’re a basic right for all of us.
We’re calling for an immediate ban on executive bonuses until these companies clean up their act.
Fighting for Woking Borough Council’s recovery
It's no secret that Woking Borough Council faces severe financial difficulties as a result of reckless borrowing and mismanagement by the previous Conservative administration.
In my maiden speech I urged the Government to step in and provide support to address the challenges we are facing. The good news is that they are listening.
I have already met with ministers – with more meetings planned – to push for urgent intervention to assist the council in getting back on its feet.
The Government have already agreed to lower the interest rate Woking council has to pay. I won’t stop until Woking receives the support it needs to overcome these challenges and thrive once again.
Ensuring access to high-quality healthcare
I’m working closely with Al Pinkerton, MP for Surrey Heath, to push for Government support to rebuild Frimley Park Hospital, which is riddled with RAAC.
This vital hospital serves Woking’s residents and ensuring that it remains a hub for top-quality care is essential.
Healthcare needs to be both local and world class, and I will continue to fight to make sure that people in Woking have access to the medical services they need.
Engaging with the Community
While my role in Westminster is vital, the most rewarding part of the job is engaging with the people of Woking. Over the past 100 days, I’ve visited businesses like McLaren, cheered on Woking FC at the Laithwaite Community Stadium, and met with local schools, charities, and organisations.
It’s important to me that I stay connected to the needs and concerns of the people I represent, and I’m always eager to hear from more of you.
Looking ahead
I’m committed to being an MP for all Woking residents. If there’s an issue you’d like to raise, or if you want to stay up to date with my work, please feel free to get in touch at [email protected].
I’m here to help, and together we can make a real difference for Woking.