‘Wow, what a show.’ This was the reaction from exhibitors and visitors at the 22nd Woking Means Business Exhibition following its move to the Hilton Woking and its ballroom complex.
The opening Breakfast Forum featured presentations from Woking Borough Council Leader Cllr Ann-Marie Barker and Woking MP Will Forster, with guests including the High Sheriff of Surrey, Peter Cluff, and the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote. The event was opened by Richard Gosling, the new General Manager of the Hilton Woking.
Local paper Woking News and Mail and radio station Radio Woking were among the exhibitors, alongside law firm Dutton Gregory, Menzies LLP, accountants, and Woking Football Club, all contributing to a diverse mix of over eighty local businesses showcasing their products and services.
The exhibition was buzzing from start to finish. Porky Whites offered their prize-winning sausages ahead of their appearance on the Lady Mayor’s Show in London the next day and a live BBC interview. Woking Borough Council and Surrey County Council, via Business Surrey, exhibited alongside the Federation of Small Businesses and a large group from the Omni Business Development Network in the Omni Village.
The Health and Wellbeing Area was constantly busy, highlighted by Chamber member Cathrine Nicholas of HeartenSoul Coaching, who led a ‘nature inspired’ seminar including a short meditation session.
Social media was awash with positive feedback: ‘Thrilled to have spent a fantastic day at Woking Means Business,’ wrote one visitor, while exhibitors commented: ‘Brilliant,’ ‘What a great event,’ and ‘Thank you to Woking Chamber of Commerce for organising such a wonderful event.’
Organiser Paul Webster and Dave Peet, President of Woking Chamber of Commerce, were particularly pleased to see Hilton’s comment: ‘We wrapped up the week at Hilton Woking by proudly hosting the fantastic Woking Means Business exhibition.’
Woking Means Business 2026 takes place at Hilton Woking on November 6.
