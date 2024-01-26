A Woking man has been slapped with a suspended sentence after his "dangerous and irresponsible" actions led to a man dying.
Philip Parker, 56, was given a suspended sentence of 18 months at Guildford Crown Court on January 11 after he plead guilty to supplying morphine and medication to treat anxiety which resulted in the death of a man from Weybridge in July 2022.
Parker was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A and C substances, including liquid morphine and pregabalin, medication used to treat anxiety and epilepsy, following the death of 30-year-old Daniel Webber-Robinson on July 10.
Mr Webber-Robinson was found slumped outside a house in Seven Hills Road around 8am by a member of the public and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Medication, with Parker’s name clearly visible on the prescription label, was found near his body and in a bag which was next to him.
Parker was arrested on 19 July 2022 and a search of his house uncovered a vast quantity of unused prescription medication, including numerous bottles of unopened morphine and packets of pregabalin. Parker’s GP confirmed that the medication had been lawfully prescribed to him.
During his interview, Parker said he had met Mr Webber-Robinson in New Haw on 9 July 2022 to buy cocaine from him, but when Mr Webber-Robinson got into his car, he stole a bag of prescription medication from the centre console.
But downloads of the pairs' phones showed that they had agreed to meet, and Mr Webber-Robinson had been telling other friends that he was buying morphine from a man that he was due to meet.
Text messages also showed that the pair had been making plans to meet that weekend.
Detective Constable Izzie Staines, who investigated the case, said: “Parker was selling medication which had been lawfully prescribed to him for his own gain. Unfortunately, this came at the cost of another man’s life. Supplying any kind of medication to someone to whom it has not been prescribed is dangerous and irresponsible.
“Although today’s result may bring some closure for Mr Webber-Robinson’s family, nothing will ever replace the man they have lost and our condolences continue to remain with them at this very difficult time.”
Parker, born 19/12/1967, has also been ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity for up to 40 days and given a forfeiture and destruction order in relation to drugs and his mobile phone.