At a recent meeting of Woking Lions Club, long-term member Adrian Smith was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellow Shield for dedicated humanitarian services by president Reg Fianu.
The shield is named after the founding member of Lions Clubs International, established in Oak Brook, Illinois in 1917. The organisation currently has 1.4 million members worldwide.
Adrian has been a member of Woking Lions Club for 24 years and a trustee for 12. He has also filled other officer roles including that of treasurer. Five years ago, after the sad demise of president Jackie Taylor, he took over the job of secretary and is still in that position today.
During that time he has been supporting present treasurer and president Reg Fianu with bank accounting matters.
Over the previous years the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow Shield has been presented to three other members: Peter Hobbs and David Partridge, who have now “passed to higher service”, and, in 2020, to community welfare officer Roger Chamberlain.
The Woking Club, located in the West Surrey Zone, includes Guildford, Cranleigh, Leatherhead and Farnham.
Lions District South East consists of 75 clubs supporting in particular the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, LIBRA (Lions International Blood Research Agency) at King’s Hospital, Dulwich, as well as the collection of unwanted glasses and hearing aids which are sent to countries in need.
Lions Clubs International are located in about 200 countries which together provide emergency financial help in the case of tsunamis, earthquakes and other international disasters.
This year Woking Lions Club members have raised substantial funds for local causes through its successful Martian Race and in the coming winter, with money in hand, are able to support residents in fuel poverty through its Wenceslas Project and local Citizens Advice offices.