Residents in 14 residential blocks that had been covered in combustible cladding could be waiting until 2029 before safe permanent-fixes are completed – but at least work is expected to begin soon.
Critical safety improvements to homes homes in the Lakeview Estate, Woking, are expected to take place in 2026 with an understanding that it would take between 30 and 36 months to complete after the borough council agreed to put the work out for tender.
Surveys carried out after the original cladding was removed found additional issues, including to the windows, doors and roofing at the council-owned properties.
The wider refurbishment will improve the condition, appearance and energy efficiency of the buildings, and a planning application has been submitted, the council said.
In 2024, the council removed combustible cladding from the blocks and replaced them with temporary covers to maintain weatherproofing and warmth.
This was only an interim measure with a limited lifespan and without a permanent solution, the buildings would soon not be fit for human habitation, the council said
As well as replacing the cladding, other parts the estate are now at or beyond their own design life so the council has decided to roll all the work into a single project.
Leaseholders will not be charged for the cost of replacing the cladding but will have to contribute to the general maintenance work.
Presenting the proposals to the Thursday, November 13 executive committee, was the portfolio holder for housing, Cllr Ian Johnson.
He said: “It’s a three year project and effective once we approve the contract to get the work done and get the flats up to proper standard.
“This is a complicated process to say the least but because the cladding is exempt from charge of leaseholders, we are asking for that to be formalised.
“We don’t want to charge leaseholders for the cladding work because that. in a sense, is our fault with the way we did the building in the first place.
“We will not charge the leaseholders and I’m sure they will be very pleased about that.”
The funding is coming from the council’s housing revenue account – separate from its bankrupt it general fund
Leader of the council, Councillor Anne Marie-Barker added: “ We had to take off some of the existing cladding once it was realised about the fire risk.
“There is a temporary solution on there at the moment, it’s important we get in there as soon as possible and get a permanent solution done.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.