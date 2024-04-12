A Woking-based garden designer is set to inspire thousands of visitors at this year’s BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair.
Pamela Barden, from Painted Fern Garden Design, will present her stunning Beautiful Border at Beaulieu in the New Forest. The fair runs from May 3 to 5.
Beautiful Borders are nine-metre square miniature show gardens, packed with creative planting and design inspiration for small gardens and difficult spaces. This year’s Beautiful Borders theme is Share My Space.
The designer’s wildlife-friendly Synthesis Border aims to bring together the diverse needs of nature and humans, allowing them to share the same garden space. Features include nectar-rich plant species, a stone-filled gabion, a dead hedge and hedgehog house, ensuring that insects and animals have a place to call home.
Painted Fern Garden Design was set up by Pamela Barden in 2016 to offer garden and planting design and garden consultancy throughout Surrey, Hampshire and Berkshire.
Pamela studied garden design at The English Gardening School and has an RHS Level 2 Certificate in the Principles of Horticulture. Having gardened for the last 25 years, she has an extensive knowledge of plants and choosing the right plant for the right place.
She has been nominated for awards at the Pro Landscaper Small Project Big Impact Awards 2021 and 2022.
"I’m really pleased to be at the BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair 2024 with my ‘The Synthesis Border’,” Pamela said.
“This is the first time I have designed at a gardening show, although I’ve helped other designers create five award-winning gardens at Hampton Court Garden Festival and one at the Chelsea Flower Show.
“The Synthesis Border gives me a chance to showcase some beautiful pollinator-friendly plants and will hopefully encourage others to create a wildlife-friendly space in their own gardens."