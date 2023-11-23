Old Woking Community Centre has been officially reopened after a 12-month refurbishment.
The centre, in Sundridge Road, now has a two-storey extension, a renovated main hall, new dance studio and specialist dance floor, lifts, children’s nursery, café and new toilets.
It also has five air-source heat pumps, triple glazed windows and a fully insulated roof with solar panels.
The car park has new markings, electric charge points and secure bike storage.
The work was funded through a £1,454,787 grant from Woking Borough Council, £1,080,628 from Surrey County Council Your Fund Surrey grant and £750,000 from Woking College.
The WBC-owned centre is run as a charity and leased to trustees and supports cultural, educational and social community activities.
Tracey Nunn, a trustee, said: “We are delighted with our fantastic new building.
“This project has transformed our rundown and outdated building into an amazing new space for the local community.”
The centre is also home to Woking College’s performing arts department.
Brett Freeman, the college Principal, said: “The opportunity to forge closer ties with groups beyond the college gates can surely only be a good thing for us all.”
Cllr Denise Turner-Stewart, the county council deputy leader and Cabinet member for customer and communities, said: “It’s fantastic to see that residents are already putting the centre to good use and I’m sure it will go from strength to strength.”