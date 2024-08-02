A new national cinema advert starring a Woking-based technician is live and aims to inspire the next generation of technicians.
Jennifer Lloyd stars alongside other technicians, highlighting how exciting and varied their roles can be as part of the Technicians: We Make the Difference campaign.
From those helping to save lives to creating special effects for film and TV, it spotlights the difference technicians are making in various industries.
“I want to be one of the voices for the many women who may not have the confidence to work in technology or at an innovative company,” Jennifer said.
“It’s important to empower talented future STEM technicians to apply for technician roles and inspire the next generation of leaders.
“The best part about being a technician is there’s a new challenge almost every day. My job is like solving a puzzle, it’s completely frustrating until you find the correct piece and then there’s nothing more satisfying.
“My hope is for everyone that sees the advert to feel encouraged. If you love engineering or STEM based jobs, there’s something for you.
“You just need to be dedicated, encouraged by others and given the confidence to make a difference.”
Jennifer started her career with an apprenticeship and then landed her role as a Software Tester at McLaren Applied. The experience she gained through her apprenticeship enabled her to hit the ground running in her current role.
She was the only female in her college class and is proud to be a woman working in a traditionally male-dominated sector. Through the new cinema advert and her work as a STEM ambassador. Jennifer hopes to inspire more young women to pursue a career as a technician.
The advert will appear in cinemas nationwide, opening for popular films such as Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine.