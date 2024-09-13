Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2024/0635: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear dormer. 26 Caillard Road, Byfleet
2024/0539: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for 30m x 30m remove 150mm of top soil and store, install 150mm for stone crush for car parking. After the job at the care home has been completed remove the stone and replace the top soil putting the land back to how it is now. Approx for 24 months. West Hall Care Home, Parvis Road, West Byfleet
2024/0603: Erection of a three-storey flat-roof rear extension and rooftop extension to existing building to accommodate 10no residential units (Use Class C3) along with external alterations to existing building and cycle and vehicular parking with associated landscaping. 30-38 High Road, Byfleet
2024/0531: Formation of a new vehicular access and creation of new hardstanding. 31 Chertsey Road, Byfleet,.
Canalside
2024/0346: Display of 1 internally illuminated fascia sign above the main entrance doors. Ambassadors Theatre Group, Second Floor, Alexander House, 55A - 61A Commercial Way
2024/0642: Erection of a first-floor rear extension. 122 Albert Drive, Sheerwater
2024/0643: Erection of a first-floor side extension over existing garage and proposed partial garage conversion along with first-floor rear extension. Erection of a rear dormer and alterations to the roof to include raising of the ridge height. Insertion of front and rear rooflights. Proposed white render finish to all elevations. 49 Woodham Waye, Woodham
2024/0597: Replacement of existing static cinema listing boards with digital display screens to the exterior of The Ambassadors. Installation of new vinyl advertising to the exterior. Replacement of existing signage with new illuminated signs. Replacement of existing poster boards with new illuminated poster boards. The Ambassadors, Victoria Way, Woking, Surrey
2024/0636: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 6m, maximum height of 4m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 37 Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater
2024/0624: Erection of a part two-storey side and rear extension and part single-storey rear extension. 9 Hanbury Path, Sheerwater
2024/0651: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, garage conversion, alterations to fenestration and materials. 50 Woodham Waye, Woodham.
Heathlands
2024/0569: Change of use of existing building to four residential dwellings (Class C3), alongside associated external alterations, car parking, cycle and refuse storage and landscaping (Amended site address). Kiln Barn, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
2024/0629: Erection of two-storey front and rear extensions, single-storey side extension, roof extensions including raising of the ridge height and front and rear dormer windows to create first floor accommodation, rear raised patio and changes to external finishes and external alterations following demolition of existing garage. Longstone, Maybourne Rise, Mayford
2024/0331: Retrospective application for the erection of a front porch and single-storey rear and side extensions following demolition of existing garage, changes to land levels, replacement of a front raised patio area, installation of front and rear raised decking, rear swimming pool, external alterations and alterations to fenestration and external finishes. The Chase , Hook Heath Road
2024/0645: Erection of a single-storey front extension with 4no roof lights. Roebucks, Holly Bank Road
2024/0621: Erection of two-storey front, side and rear extensions, single-storey front extension, roof extensions and alterations, rear raised terrace, driveway alterations and external alterations including alterations to external materials and fenestration. Kantara, Hook Heath Road
Knaphill
2024/0641: Erection of a rear dormer and installation of front roof lights. 42 Alexandra Gardens
2024/0634: Proposed partial conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 77 Brookwood Farm Drive
2024/0626: Enlarging existing side dormer. Gable End, Littlewick Road
Mount Hermon
2024/0530: Replacement outbuilding to front. 22 Lavender Road
2024/0607: Listing Building Consent for re-roofing, including installation of new membrane and roof battens and relaying of existing tiles. White Rose Farm House, 44 White Rose Lane
2024/0580: Formation of a new vehicular access and creation of new hardstanding. 12 Fircroft Close
2024/0630: Erection of a front outbuilding. Kitterick Shaftesbury Road
Pyrford
2024/0625: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, alterations to roof and raising of ridge height, changes to fenestration. Erection of 3No dormers on existing loft. Westlands, Oakcroft Road, West Byfleet
St John’s
2024/0644: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 53 Oakway
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
24/0827/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 21/0547/FFU for changes to the fenestration across the side and rear elevations, including a new side utility room door, internal alterations and a reduction in the size and volume of the roof space. 14 Pilgrims Way, Bisley
24/0830/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear and side extension with roof lights following removalof existing rear and side elements. 23 Camellia Court, West End
24/0835/FFU: Erection of a single-storey rear extension and installation of 4 dormer windows to facilitate insertion of mezzanine floor within the roof space along with internal alterations and fenestration changes. 194 Guildford Road, Bisley
Lightwater
24/0836/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for the proposed erection of a single-storey side extension. 69 Curley Hill Road
Windlesham & Chobham
24/0659/ADV: Advertisement consent for new hanging sign to be mounted on existing bracket and raised lettering above the door against the pre-existing plinth. 26-28 High Street, Chobham 24/0785/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the installation of a dropped kerb. 31 Poplar Avenue, Windlesham
24/0816/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 17 (advanced warning signage) attached to planning permission 20/0318/RRM for Reserved matters application for 116 dwellings and community facilities with associated landscaping, open space, car parking and access from Woodlands Lane and the provision of SANG with associated works (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale being considered) and submission of details to comply with conditions 5 (drainage strategy), 7 (greenfield runoff rates), 9 (programme of archaeological work), 15 (surface materials), 16 (visibility zones), 18 (travel plan), 19 (finished floor levels), 20 (tree reports), 21 (external lighting), 22 (badger method statement), 25 (SANG management plan), 26 (bat survey), 27 (dormice survey), 28 (cycle and refuse storage areas), 29 (vehicle and cycle parking provisions) and 32 (sound attenuation) all pursuant to outline planning permission 15/0590 allowed on appeal dated 26 July 2017. Heathpark Wood, Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
24/0818/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 23/0153/FFU to allow for the refuse store and parking spaces to be repositioned and for a new walkway to be created. New Place, London Road, Sunninghill, Ascot
24/0838/FFU: Dropped kerb application. 18 Chertsey Road, Windlesham
24/0841/FFU: Erection of single-storey rear extension. Glarry, Woodlands Lane, Windlesham