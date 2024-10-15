Woking MP Will Forster led a debate on rising rail fares and the declining service affecting Woking passengers in the House of Commons this month.
Mr Forster and the Liberal Democrats are advocating for the establishment of a Railway Agency, a public body that would act as the guiding mind for the railways, putting passengers first, holding operators to account and delivering long-overdue reform of a “broken system”.
He said: “People are ironically risking debt to earn a living.
“Since 2019, the cost of a season ticket from Woking to London has increased by £773, and is now standing at an astonishing £4,516.
"At a time when families are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, these eye-watering fare rises are not only unfair but counterproductive.
“If we are serious about the cost-of-living crisis and tackling climate change, we must make public transport an affordable and attractive option for everyone.
"Instead, rail travel has now become a luxury many are finding they can no longer afford.”
Mr Forster pointed out that rising rail fares come at a time when service is deteriorating.
A Freedom of Information request has revealed that more than 55,000 rush hour trains were either fully or partially cancelled last year, a 10% increase on the year before and the worst record since 2019.
Mr Forster called for the Government to immediately freeze rail fares, which would save commuters in Woking an average of £140 a year.