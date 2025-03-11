The Surrey Federation Women’s Institute (WI) hosted an uplifting Let’s Dance event at Woking Leisure Centre recently as part of the nationwide #Let’sDance campaign founded by Angela Rippon.
The campaign aims to inspire people across the UK to embrace dance as a way to improve mental health, connect with others, and have fun.
The event was organised by Surrey trustee Jill Arthur and Surrey publicity officer Dorinda Brittle. Their efforts brought together WI members from across the county, with participants travelling from Wimbledon and Coulsdon as well as Woking and Addlestone, to take part in the energetic celebration.
The session was led by Sarah Nuttall from Moves Fitness. Sarah is a WI member and experienced fitness instructor with more than 25 years in the industry. She was joined by Cindy, the owner of Moves Fitness.
Sarah guided attendees through a fun-filled routine, featuring cha cha, Latin-inspired moves and all-round dance enjoyment for all ages and abilities.
“It was wonderful to see so many WI members join together to celebrate movement and friendship,” Dorinda said. “Dance is not just great for fitness, it’s a fantastic way to boost mood and bring people together.
“I am so glad we got members from over 17 local WIs, of all ages and abilities. One member had a knee operation not long ago and she never thought she would be able to dance like that again. If you don’t use it, you lose it, she said to me.
“She has been dancing since she was 12, and at 80 she had a great time. It’s always a great pick me up to hear that people would like to do the event again.”
For more information on local sessions or virtual lessons, visit www.movesfitness.com.
To find a Women’s Institute group near you, visit www.surreyfedwi.org.uk or email [email protected].