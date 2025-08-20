More than 1,200 square metres of community green land is being made available for housing but opponents against the sale are warning that ‘once green spaces are gone, they are gone permanently’.
The council is in the process of selling assets to generate money to balance its books amid a £3.14 million budget deficit.
Sites are being considered against their current use and levels of activity versus how much cash they could bring in.
The council has already agreed to sell the Deepcut car park despite resident protests.
The larger green space near the Montessori school in Greenbank Way will be retained, and could be used in the future to “enhance local play facilities for children and young people”, the council said.
Cllr Kel Finan-Cooke, portfolio holder for property and economic development, said: “This is a great opportunity to develop a small site to fit in with the local area.
“We’re looking for buyers who care about thoughtful, sustainable development and want to make the most of this space.”
Opposition councillors have called out the asset-selling strategy, while campaigners lodged a petition for Surrey Heath to change its mind.
Councillor Jonny Cope (Conservative; St Paul’s) said: “Once green spaces are gone, they are gone permanently.
“This is a small plot for the enjoyment of residents in the surrounding streets.
“It follows the trend of council selling the Deepcut car park.
“It’s a trend of the council selling off assets which is sad and something that I’m opposed to.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.