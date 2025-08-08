Repairs to the 17th-century wall surrounding St Lawrence Church in Chobham are now expected to be paid for by Surrey Heath Borough Council, after a second search of historical records overturned previous assumptions.
Chobham Parish Council has officially withdrawn its decision to take responsibility for the crumbling brickwork around the village churchyard, following new evidence that the duty lies with Surrey Heath.
The issue arose after the Rev Dan Stork Banks requested funding to restore a vandalised section of the ancient wall. Initial record checks didn’t show any obligation on the part of the parish council, which last year rejected the plea, stating that the repair duty fell to the parochial church council (PCC).
However, in February, the council reversed course and agreed to take responsibility. That stance has now been abandoned once again after Cllr Emma Kennedy presented fresh findings at the July meeting.
She told councillors: “At no time has Chobham Parish Council accepted responsibility.” Records showed the parish had only ever committed to funding grass cutting in the churchyard.
Further investigation revealed that Bagshot Rural District Council had, in 1949, taken on the duty of maintaining the wall under cemetery legislation. As its successor, Surrey Heath Borough Council is now liable. An email from the PCC in 2018 also accepted repair responsibility at the time.
Surrey Heath has been contacted and has reportedly accepted the obligation.
The parish council voted to ask Rev Banks to serve them with a formal notice to repair under the 1972 Local Government Act — which would then be passed on to Surrey Heath to action.
Chobham Parish Council previously led a major restoration of the wall in 2004, securing a £50,000 National Lottery heritage grant and contributing £25,000 of its own funds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.