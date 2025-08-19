The MP for Surrey Heath wants the handbrake pulled on pavement parking, which he says is leaving vulnerable groups such as children and people with disabilities at risk.
Al Pinkerton has called on Surrey County Council (SCC) to address growing concerns from constituents about persistent pavement parking across Surrey Heath, particularly around schools and on public roads.
“Residents tell me time and again how dangerous pavement parking has become, particularly around schools,” he said. “Young children, older people and disabled residents are being forced into busy roads, and that is unacceptable. We need clearer signs, a review of enforcement patterns, and targeted awareness campaigns to keep our streets safe for everyone.”
In a letter to SCC cabinet member for highways, Cllr Matt Furniss, he added: “These behaviours pose an ongoing risk to public safety and disproportionately affect those with limited mobility. While I recognise the financial constraints facing enforcement teams, especially in maintaining consistent coverage of high-priority sites, I remain concerned that current patrol arrangements are insufficient to deter repeat offending during peak commuter periods.”
He is calling on SCC to let the public know what steps the council is taking to address road safety around schools and other high-risk areas across Surrey Heath.
While Mr Pinkerton has submitted numerous Parliamentary Written Questions to raise the issue at national level, he believes SCC must now step up and prioritise the safety and accessibility of local communities.
Resident Rob Lee agreed, adding: “We really need Surrey County Council to take some positive action to improve the situation. Most of us drive due to the appalling lack of public transport in our county, but the minority who park anywhere they like — blocking pedestrians, cyclists and motorists — are just unhelpful. The minority should not be allowed to spoil it for the vast majority of kind, courteous motorists.”
