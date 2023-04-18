VOTERS will decide 10 of the 30 seats on Woking Borough Council on Thursday May 4.
Polling stations will be open for people to cast their ballots from 7am to 10pm – so long as they bring valid photo identification.
This year, three new venues have been added that, the council said, should provide less disruption and greater accessibility.
All the borough’s polling station venues are listed below.
Your polling card will let you know which one to vote at.
Byfleet and West Byfleet
St John’s Cornerstone Centre, Camphill Road, West Byfleet
Byfleet Village Hall, 54 High Road, Byfleet
Canalside
Welcome Church, Church Street West,
The Maybury Centre, 27 Board School Road
Parkview Centre for the Community, Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater
Woodham Parish Hall, 564 Woodham Lane
Goldsworth Park
TS Dianthus, Wishbone Way
The Generation Centre, Denton Way
Salvation Army Community Church, Sythwood
Heathlands
Brookwood Memorial Hall, Connaught Road, Brookwood
Mayford Village Hall, Saunders Lane, Woking
Woking Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Pine Road, Hook Heath
The Lighthouse Barnsbury, 30 Ash Rd
Sutton Green Village Hall, New Lane, Sutton Green
Hoe Valley
Moorcroft Centre, Old School Place
The Meadows Sports Pavillion, Loop Road
St Peters Church, Church Street, Old Woking
Horsell
Horsell Evangelical Church, High Street, Horsell
Trinity Methodist Church Hall, Brewery Road, Woking
Knaphill
The Vyne, The Broadway, Knaphill
Knaphill Scouts Headquarters, Waterers Rise, Knaphill
Mount Hermon
St Mary of Bethany Church Hall, York Road, Woking
St Dunstan’s Church, Shaftesbury Road, Woking
Woking United Reformed Church, White Rose Lane, Woking
Pyrford
Alpha Road Community Hall, Alpha Road, Woking
Pyrford Village War Memorial Hall, Coldharbour Road, Pyrford
St Johns Cornerstone Centre, Camphill Road, West Byfleet
St John’s
Sutton Avenue Common Room, Sutton Avenue
St Johns Memorial Hall, St Johns Lye, St Johns
Surrey History Centre, 130 Goldsworth Road, Woking