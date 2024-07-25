Are you looking for something to do with your children during the summer holidays?
Look no further than the Watts Gallery and Artists Village just outside Guildford. There are plenty of workshops and activities for all the family as the Gallery celebrates its Japan season.
Starting from Tuesday, August 6 will be a selection of projects inspired by the current Edo Pop and Hanga Ten exhibitions. Try your hand at making wall hangings, paper flowers and have a go at printmaking.
Ever wanted to spin the wheel? Until August 25, the Foyle Pottery Studio will be open for visitors of all ages to create with clay. It can be booked as as an add-on to your admission, or as a stand-alone workshop. Under 16s must be accompanied by a participating adult.
Figurative artist Rachel Mercer will be sharing her knowledge in a life drawing workshop. It is aimed at 13 to 18-year-olds and is the perfect opportunity for art students to hone their skills.
For budding detectives, six of the characters seen in the Edo Pop exhibition are hiding across the site. Little ones can pick up a a Top Trumps trail and go on a hunt with their family to find them. Children will get a Edo Pop Top Trumps souvenir for finding all the characters.
Outdoor lovers can get out and about in the Verey Playwood made from natural materials. Play on the rope swings, stepping stones, or build a den!