RHS Garden Wisley is set to host ‘The Great Garden Adventure with Shaun the Sheep’ this summer.
In collaboration with the multi-award winning studio Aardman. Families can join Shaun on his quest to learn how to grow the best fruit and veg at Mossy Bottom Farm and more.
Go on a fantastic family trail to find three super-sized Wild in Art Shaun the Sheep sculptures hiding in the garden. Join character meet and greet sessions and get hands-on with Aardman model-making workshops. There will also be drop-in clay stations to learn how to make your very own Shaun clay models.
Other activities include ‘Hide and Sheep’ in the hay bale maze and hands-on nature workshops with crawling critters. Budding green-thumbs can get their hands muddy in the Grow Lab during the daily crafting and planting sessions.