As the summer holidays swiftly approach, the News and Mail has compiled a list of music festivals that can cater to everyone in the family.
Aldershot will host the ‘Picnic and Pop’ festival, comprising two stages filled with live music, 30 stalls and more. It will be held at Manor Park on July 27 and July 28.
There will be a variety of tribute bands such as Not the rolling stone and Dua Live will take over the stages. While a fun fair, inflatable slides, and an extreme mountain biking show will provide extra entertainment.
Next up is ‘Flaxstock’, in memory of television presenter Caroline Flack and organised by close family and friends. It not only celebrates her life but raises money and awareness for mental health.
It will take place on the grounds of Englefield House in Berkshire on Monday, July 22. There are 28 acts including Olly Mur, NewDad, Tom Walker and Shaznay Lewis. Charity Mind will be sponsoring a mindfulness area for talks, sessions, and performances regarding mental health.
‘Weyfest’ is also in the line up as a boutique-style music festival and has been running annually since 2007. A range of fine foods, drinks, clothing, and jewellery stalls and a music lineup will mean there is something for everyone. Kosheen, Incognito and Lighting Seeds are some the acts that have been announced so far.
Tilford’s Rural Life Museum will play host when it takes place from August 15 to August 18. You can gain passes for the camping and glamping sites and dogs are welcome.
VisitEngland Director Andrew Stokes said: “With the summer holidays fast approaching I urge everyone to show your support, boost local economies through tourism and make magical memories in England’s high quality and varied attractions.”
Stayed tuned for more music-filled events this summer!
By Hope Silverton