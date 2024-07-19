Surrey Heath Borough Council is offering children and families in the borough free sports and activity sessions these summer holidays.
The sessions will include a variety of ways to get active led by experienced coaches and will take place at locations across the borough.
Funded by Places Leisure Camberley and run by Sport4Kids and Playball, there will also be opportunities for parents and carers to get active with their young people too.
Cllr Morgan Rise said: “Promoting healthier and more inclusive communities is extremely important to us and with several dates and locations to choose from, I’m sure that many families will enjoy the fresh air and have a wonderful time.”
Places Leisure Camberley general manager Duncan Mackay added: “We’re thrilled to work with our partners to bring the fun of sports into our community, enabling families and young children to come together and make some lasting memories over the summer months ahead.”