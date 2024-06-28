Knaphill Show is set to return with a full line up ready to go. It will be held on Saturday, July 20 from 1pm to 5pm at Mizens Miniature Railway on Barrs Lane.
Highlights include Mizens train rides, the dog show, musical performances with a Ukulele workshop, a Garibaldi beer tent & BBQ and more.
Organisers said: “A big thank you to all the local businesses for their support and the many volunteers who help to make the event the success it is. We would like to thank the Knaphill Residents Show Committee for all the hard work in organising the event.
“Also, to Mizens and their volunteers and to our sponsors – Seymours, RSM Domestic Appliances’, Knaphill Vets, Butlers Chartered Accountants and Penny & Hayter.”