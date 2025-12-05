A special friendship between residents of a West Byfleet care home and the iconic Chelsea Pensioners has been strengthened following a memorable visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
Earlier this year, Charrington Manor Care Home residents welcomed several Chelsea Pensioners to their home in Hobbs Close.
Inspired by the successful visit, the residents arranged a return visit. Among the visiting group was 98-year-old resident Kathy Goddard, who said she was delighted at reconnecting with the famous veteran community.
She said: “It is wonderful to be part of this very special relationship and to learn so much about the Chelsea Pensioners.”
During the visit, residents gained insights into the daily life, traditions, and routines of the Chelsea Pensioners.
The day was hosted by pensioners Ged, Stuart, and Mike, who shared stories and guided the group through the historic site. The Charrington Manor team also brought along a packed lunch, which they enjoyed together.
The group was especially pleased to reunite with Mick Skerratt, who had visited Charrington Manor earlier in the year.
Fellow resident Bob Norfolk, also aged 98, said: “It was lovely to see Mick again and to learn more about life here.”
Resident Pat Wells, aged 86, added: “I do hope we can come back again in the spring and that the group will visit us all again soon.”
The ongoing connection between Charrington Manor and the Chelsea Pensioners helps bring the communities together.
Charrington Manor is a luxury care home dedicated to providing exceptional residential, nursing and dementia care for the elderly in a warm and supportive environment.
The home, set within beautiful landscaped gardens, is complete with inviting lounge areas where residents can relax and unwind, or socialise and enjoy activities.
