If you have a car with keyless entry, then your car WILL be vulnerable. If the key fob has buttons to lock and unlock the door, and you are able to disable the keyless feature, do so. If not, then always store the keys at home away from a door or window and in a ‘faraday pouch’. These pouches stop the signal being picked up outside by a thief with an electronic device and they are readily available to buy; and for little money. Don’t forget to also protect a spare key that is stored away in the house – but still able to transmit a signal.