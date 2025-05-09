The spirit of early aviation lives on in Surrey, as Leona Cobham — granddaughter of legendary pilot Sir Alan Cobham — releases Aeroplane Adventures: Flying Circus – Above and Beyond, the third title in her children’s trilogy inspired by the magic of flight.
Blending fiction with fact, the book follows a plucky band of aircraft — Vul, Woody, Spif and Tom — on airborne escapades packed with technical precision, moral dilemmas and soaring friendship. Aimed at readers aged 7 to 12, the series hopes to rekindle a love of reading among young people by rooting thrilling storytelling in real-world STEM concepts.
The stories navigate preservation battles, daring fly-pasts and close encounters with rogue jets, while quietly teaching the mechanics of flight. A full glossary helps readers get to grips with aviation terminology as they follow their winged heroes to new heights.
Leona Cobham, who lives in Cobham, draws on her family’s pioneering aviation legacy. Her grandfather, Sir Alan, famously completed the first round trip from London to Cape Town 100 years ago this year — and would later go on to invent air-to-air refuelling.
“I’m passionate about aviation and I want to share that excitement,” she said. “By combining feel-good adventures with technical information, my books put readers in this happy space where they see how the aeroplanes pull off the feats they do. I hope I inspire readers to follow careers which push the boundaries of technology.
“I think there’s a metaphor inherent in flight: my readers can get themselves off the ground and fly high. They are in the pilot’s seat. By learning, they become empowered.”
An advocate for reading, STEM and children’s mental health, Leona’s work in education — from Surrey schools to a forest project in Brazil — informs her engaging, character-led style.