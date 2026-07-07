They’ve survived the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, serving up award-winning treats in the heart of West Byfleet for more than a decade.
But the weight of rising business rates, soaring energy bills and the increasing costs of ingredients means a childhood dream has gone sour for Sweet Passion Cakes.
The patisserie on Old Woking Road served up its last slice on Saturday having announced its closure a few days earlier. More than 1,000 dropped by with the team being “overwhelmed” by the cards, flowers, gifts and messages from grateful customers.
But amid the bittersweet celebrations, there was a message: We’re not alone, and meaningful action is needed now to save Britain’s high streets.
“In reality our greatest sadness is knowing that our story is not unique,” said Jo Schwarzkopf, director and cake decorator, on behalf of the team in a moving statement.
“It has become impossible to sustain operations under the weight of rising business rates, soaring energy bills, and increasing ingredient costs.
“But our greatest sadness is knowing that our story is not unique.
“We sincerely hope that meaningful action is taken as soon as possible to address the growing pressures of VAT, business rates and employer contributions.”
The team of Jo, Istvan, Claudiu, and Toshiko said they were “incredibly proud” of their work over the last 11 years and thanked their supportive customers for a lovely final week.
They added: “We never imagined the incredible outpouring of love, kindness, and gratitude we would receive from our amazing community of cake lovers.”
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