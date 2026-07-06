Golfers enjoyed clear skies at a charity golf day last Wednesday and contributed to a profit of more than £6,300.
Organised by Woking District Rotary, the event began at lunchtime at West Byfleet Golf Club and finished with a charity auction and raffle over dinner in the evening.
Half the proceeds are being donated to the incoming club president’s choice of charity, Andy’s Man Club, to benefit its branch in Sheerwater. The remainder will go to other carefully selected charities for specific projects.
After all the groups had played their 18 holes, the team from Seymours Estate Agents emerged as the clear winners by a margin of 16 points and were presented with the Barney David Cup.
Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity, and its Woking branch meets on Mondays at 7pm at Parkview Community Centre in Blackmore Crescent. It’s open to any man to just drop in without the need to book ahead.
Woking District Rotary Club president David Colbeck said: “We enjoyed a fabulous afternoon of golf in glorious conditions followed by a wonderful evening of celebration and fundraising.
“Whilst it might be mid-summer now, our club’s focus is already moving on to our next big fundraising event, the Fireworks Extravaganza in Woking Park on Saturday, 7 November.”
The Rotary Club of Woking District was founded in 1976 to provide opportunities for local people keen to get involved with the many communities in Woking. The club has around 40 members and meets fortnightly on Wednesday evenings.
It supports a number of events each year, which include fundraising and giving time to help the local community, and also support some international projects. Since its inception the club has raised over £850,000.
Approximately 75 per cent of funds raised are distributed to organisations and charities in the Woking area.
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