The MS Charity Golf Day at New Zealand Golf Club, West Byfleet, last month proved a huge success, raising a record £25,000 for charity.
The golf day began in 2007 after Trevor Gregg, the founder, experienced first-hand the great work and support of the Surrey Multiple Sclerosis Society when a family member fell foul of the debilitating illness.
To give something back to the charity, Trevor organised the first MS Golf Day, a small affair supported by close friends and family, but he still managed to provide a sizeable donation for the charity.
As time went by the Irish Guards Golf Society, of which he was secretary, came on board and helped swell the number of participants, along with giving a much-needed hand with the organising.
This year’s event attracted a record 22 teams, although the day got off to a shaky start because of poor weather conditions and a stretch of the M25 being closed, which delayed the arrival of some players.
However, Trevor’s decision to arrange for the Irish Guards mascot (Seamus) and handler accompanied by LCpl Gallagher, all in full ceremonial uniform, to visit the club and be available for a photo opportunity removed the monotony of waiting for a slightly late start to the competition.
This year Trevor decided to also help another MS group, the Samson Centre, Guildford, who provide specialised treatment for suffers of multiple sclerosis, with part of the proceeds from the event.
On behalf of the Surrey Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Samson Centre, thanks were extended to the chairman and members of New Zealand Golf Club, and to Laszlo Dongo, the club secretary, for again allowing the use of club facilities and course for the event.
Thanks also to the small businesses who provided auction items, and those benefactors without whose generous support the fundraising event would not be possible.
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