A different kind of ball game is bringing fans to Kingfield as a snooker legend has opened a club in Woking.
There’s been a whirlwind of activity next to the Laithwaite Community Stadium as Jimmy White’s Sports Lounge has opened.
The former Woking Snooker Centre has been given an impressive renovation with the new-look venue boasting a lounge, bar, shuffleboards and interactive darts.
And with 14 “first class” pool tables and 11 snooker tables to choose from, a maximum effort has been made in making the club the Crucible of south west Surrey.
There’s already been plenty of interest with more than 250 people becoming members within four days of its launch.
“Snooker is growing again,” said Tony Thompson, who presented the man of the match and month trophies with fellow director Kevin Morris after Woking FC’s home match with Boston United.
“It makes sense to do something with Jimmy because he’s still a big snooker player, one of the biggest and most popular there’s even been, and one of the best to be connected with.
“This is a great area to be in and it’s got a really good catchment area. It’s got a long history of snooker and this place ticks a lot of boxes for us.”
Jimmy has got strong links with his lounge as he played in the same club during the sport’s 1980s heyday. A shelf at the Whirlwind Bar which features “every drink in the planet” is adorned with some of his many trophies while there’s also a shop where fans can buy cues, cases and White merchandise.
Tournaments and exhibitions are in the pipeline while some pros will be reportedly based at the club.
The lounge is open daily from 11am to 11pm, for more details look for Jimmy White’s Sports Lounge on Facebook or Instagram.
