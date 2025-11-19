A drug driver from Woking has been given a 17-month disqualification following a roadside test near Dorking.
Lee Richardson won’t be allowed behind the wheel until 2027 as the 24-year-old of Lower Guildford Road, Knaphill, tested positive for cocaine.
Staines Magistrates Court heard the Vauxhall Combo driver gave a reading of 15 microgrammes of analyte per litre of blood after being stopped on Stane Street in Ockley on July 24, with the legal limit being 2mgs per litre.
Richardson was given an obligatory disqualification after pleading guilty on Tuesday, November 18, to a count of drug driving.
He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £165 with his guilty plea being taken into account.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.