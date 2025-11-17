Have you ever visited the Mayford Centre? If not, you may be surprised to hear that it is home to more than 50 independent businesses.
Now, with Christmas approaching, now could be the perfect time to discover just how much the centre offers.
On Sunday (30 November) it will be hosting its annual browse and buy day where you can pick up some seasonal goodies for yourself and family.
Whether you are looking for artisan jewellery, chocolates or art, ladies’ clothing, gifts or even to buy some gift vouchers for the gorgeous on-site hair and beauty salons, there is something for everyone at a wide range of businesses.
At Workshop 925, for instance, discover a hands-on jewellery-making workshop on site. Create beautiful jewellery using professional tools and expert guidance - all abilities welcome.
The Chocolate School invites guests to experience the craft of artisan chocolate-making with workshops, while Betty & Claude Boutique, which first opened in 2013 as a bricks and mortar store within Chobham village, stocks gorgeous ladies’ clothing, gifts and accessories.
At Becca Clegg Art, Becca, inspired by natural landscapes, has been painting and printmaking since the 1980s at art college, and sells paintings, collagraphs, cards and homewares.
Kelly Fashoni Hair, where Kelly has more than 30 years’ experience, will be open on the day to offer free consultations and discounts for bookings made, while at Bea-Zen Beauty, which is dedicated to wellbeing, Rebekah, who has more than eight years’ experience, offers holistic facials and massages, waxing, brows and lashes and meditation – all supporting your inner peace!
Parking is free and you can grab a coffee and sweet treat at the newly extended on-site Lily & Myrtle Florist and Coffee House to keep you refreshed whilst you browse.
Opening hours are from 10am-4pm at the Mayford Centre, Mayford Green (GU22 0PP).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.