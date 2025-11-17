The Woking branch of jewellers F.Hinds has again been an enthusiastic supporter of the Children in Need campaign, an appeal highlighted by the BBC’s televised event on Friday last week.
Pudsey Bear, the emblem of the appeal, was an honoured guest in the shop, adding his star quality to the staff’s efforts.
“We’re so proud to be supporting BBC Children in Need again this year,” said the team working under manager Kate Hill.
“It’s amazing to know that every donation helps make a difference to children and families across the UK. Our shelves have been stocked with everything from Pudsey bear ear headbands to adorable baby Pudseys so we were ready for the big BBC Children in Need live show. It was great to see our customers getting involved!”
Family run F.Hinds have regularly thrown their weight behind Children in Need with sales of merchandise in all the group’s stores ahead of the annual televised fundraising event.
All monies received from the merchandise go directly to BBC Children in Need to be distributed amongst their plethora of charities.
By the time of the BBC show more than £7,000 of the brand’s £10,000 target had been raised thanks to the generosity of F.Hinds’ customers, with staff at the stores and head office also completing their own fundraising efforts in support of the cause.
Natasha House, head of marketing at F.Hinds, said: “It is fantastic to have the Pudsey merchandise in stores – we are so proud of our yearly contribution to BBC Children In Need and know it is a cause which means a lot to our customers.
“We have high hopes to smash through our target so we can contribute to the invaluable support BBC Children in Need gives to charities across the country. It’s a pleasure to support such a worthy cause.”
