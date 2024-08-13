Want to make the most of summer before it ends and get a bit more exercise? Why not have a look at scenic walking routes near you today.
First up is Chobham, which has two areas that provide a gentle to moderate walking level experience. Chobham Place Woods is located on Valley End Road, near the junction with Windsor Road, B383.
Thames Basin Heaths Partnership describes the woods as “a small yet intriguing woodland, full of history, and great for a short shady walk”.
According to Surrey Heath Borough Council, it takes one hour across 2.5 miles and recommends not missing out on the experience.
The meadows provide a sense of tranquillity with the Mill Bourne Stream running by and the bees and butterflies that come out in the warmer weather. You can find the meadows just off the car park behind Chobham Rider on the High Street.
For Woking, the council has listed four self-guided walks that include the Byfleet Heritage Trail, Horsell to Hook Heath, Muslim Heritage Trail, Old Woking Heritage Trail and Rural Ripley.
The Hook Heath walk in particular, takes in Goldsworth Park, Basingstoke Canal and St Johns along the way. Providing a combination of the many natural surroundings that make up Woking and its nearby areas.
Make sure not to miss Lightwater Country Park for a complete immersive experience of mother nature across 59 hectares. The Park won a Green Flag Award for the fourth time in 2022, demonstrating its significance as an important green space.