RSPCA has come to the rescue of another fox cub after it got its paws stuck between the slats of a wooden garden chair in Surrey.
Animal Rescue Officer Chloe Wilson went to the home in Reigate, on Saturday, July 20. Wilson had previously rescued a fox cub caught in netting in South Godstone a week prior.
She said: “The young female fox had cuts on her legs where she’d been pulling and tugging to try to free herself.
“Another fox cub was hiding nearby so I suspect they’d been playing on the furniture when she somehow managed to get herself trapped.”
The cub had some open wounds on her legs so Wilson took her to Wildlife Aid Foundation, in Leatherhead, for treatment and rehabilitation.
“I’m pleased I was able to help this fox, free her quickly and get her to wildlife experts for treatment and support,” Wilson added.