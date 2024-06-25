Four year-old German Shepherd Jaxon has found his furrever home after being at the RSPCA for two years.
He arrived at the Millbrook Animal Centre in April 2022, when his owners couldn’t meet his welfare needs any longer. Jaxon soon became a favourite with the staff, due to his gentle and affectionate nature.
RSPCA behaviour and welfare specialist Kate MacNeill said: “Jaxon was always an absolute love-bug and just adored attention and affection. He was sweet, loving and gentle with everyone.
“His favourite thing in the world was flopping onto his back for a good belly rub but he could also be a sensitive soul and found the big wide world quite scary, with a particular fear of men, so we really struggled to find new owners mindful of this.”
Jaxon’s new owners Ann and Ram Simmonds got in touch with the charity and visited the lonely pooch. The couple from Camberley, had owned German shepherds before and understood that Jaxon would need time and space to get used to a new home and family.
They took him home at the start of April, a few weeks before his two-year anniversary in the kennels, and he soon realised he’d landed on his paws and hasn’t looked back since.
Ann said: “Jaxon follows Ram everywhere and when he goes out, he waits by the front window until he comes back and then Jaxon runs to the front door and jumps up at Ram as he is trying to get through the door.
“We wouldn't change him for the world.”
This year, the RSPCA celebrated its 200th anniversary and recently revealed that in the 10 years up until the end of 2022. Branch partners found new homes for a staggering 14,349 animals in Surrey.