A collection of incredible vintage horror movie posters will be up for auction on Halloween.
The lot, which features posters from iconic films including Taste The Blood Of Dracula and The Blob will go to auction at Ewbank's Auctioneers in Woking.
A 30 x 40in poster for the 1972 film Dracula A.D 1972, which was created by artist Tom Chantrell, is also part of the collection. The poster of the film, which featured actors Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, is expected to fetch £900 to £1,200.
A poster for Taste The Blood Of Dracula, which also starred Christopher Lee, will also go to auction - where it's expected to fetch £600 to £1,200.
A limited edition and hand numbered print of the 2004 film Shaun of the Dead has a bid price of £250 to £300.
A British quad for iconic spoof horror classic Carry on Screaming, which was also created by artist Tom Chantrel, is expected to sell for £800 to £1,000.
A poster of The Blob, which has been described as one of the best horror films of the 1950s, is expected to go for £250 to £350.
A poster of A Nightmare on Elm Street is expected to sell for £600 to £800 and a print for the 1962 film Phantom of the Opera is estimated at £350 to £500.
Andrew Ewbanks, from the auction house, described the posters as "very striking" and say they would provide "a lot of great artwork" for someone's home.
He said: "The great thing about film posters – and especially horror film posters – is that they almost always have very striking designs.
"In many cases the first time the public heard about the movies was when they saw the posters pasted up outside cinemas or on advertising hoardings, so to pull the punters in they had to be extremely enticing indeed.
"Now, as artworks, they provide retro chic and a lot of great artwork for your wall for the price paid."
